6 May 2025 Build 18358784 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Title

  • Increased width of Next / Previous Night Buttons in the Level Selection

  • Fixed Next / Previous Night Buttons sometimes not being clickable

  • Fixed Levels being loadable multiple times

    • Would cause the game to crash

Dating

  • Fixed Nile Tail Clipping during Bench Scene

  • Fixed Character Lighting

  • Fixed Gamepad Controls not accepting Start / Menu

    • Until now only Select worked for opening the menu

Security Office

  • Fixed Nile Charm Display showing things in the background

General

  • Fixed Scene Controls being inverted on Gamepad

    • Retry / Quit to Menu

