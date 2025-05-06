Title
-
Increased width of Next / Previous Night Buttons in the Level Selection
-
Fixed Next / Previous Night Buttons sometimes not being clickable
-
Fixed Levels being loadable multiple times
- Would cause the game to crash
Dating
- Fixed Nile Tail Clipping during Bench Scene
Gallery
-
Fixed Character Lighting
-
Fixed Gamepad Controls not accepting Start / Menu
- Until now only Select worked for opening the menu
Security Office
- Fixed Nile Charm Display showing things in the background
General
-
Fixed Scene Controls being inverted on Gamepad
- Retry / Quit to Menu
Changed files in this update