SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 5.3.4

Bug Fixes:



Fixed a landing issue in the "Feast of the Stars" mission: Players were unable to land in the city to speak with Efialtes.

Resolved a bug in the "Saving Anka" mission: Climbing the wall inside the prison caused the player to fall into the void.

Fixed a falling issue on cave bridges: Players could fall through certain bridge areas.

Resolved a bug that occurred while calling the Mothership.

Fixed an issue where Scorpion creatures could not hit the player.

Reworked the final mission of the Mysterious Man questline.

Added a new Hoverbike T2 as a reward for completing the Mysterious Man’s final mission.

Fixed a crash related to entering gas planets.

Resolved a bug where Axa’s old station would occasionally respawn.

Fixed an issue in the "Retribution" mission: The AsTech Factory segment now functions correctly.

Resolved a movement lock bug: Players could not move after speaking with the Mysterious Man.

Fixed a landing bug on non-landable planets: Attempting to land on restricted planets no longer causes errors.

Fixed audio issues related to the Hoverbike.

Resolved sound bugs affecting Nova Squad.