SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 5.3.4
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed a landing issue in the "Feast of the Stars" mission: Players were unable to land in the city to speak with Efialtes.
-
Resolved a bug in the "Saving Anka" mission: Climbing the wall inside the prison caused the player to fall into the void.
-
Fixed a falling issue on cave bridges: Players could fall through certain bridge areas.
-
Resolved a bug that occurred while calling the Mothership.
-
Fixed an issue where Scorpion creatures could not hit the player.
-
Reworked the final mission of the Mysterious Man questline.
-
Added a new Hoverbike T2 as a reward for completing the Mysterious Man’s final mission.
-
Fixed a crash related to entering gas planets.
-
Resolved a bug where Axa’s old station would occasionally respawn.
-
Fixed an issue in the "Retribution" mission: The AsTech Factory segment now functions correctly.
-
Resolved a movement lock bug: Players could not move after speaking with the Mysterious Man.
-
Fixed a landing bug on non-landable planets: Attempting to land on restricted planets no longer causes errors.
-
Fixed audio issues related to the Hoverbike.
-
Resolved sound bugs affecting Nova Squad.
-
Fixed various AI-related issues on planetary surfaces.
Gameplay & Balance Updates:
-
Ship prices have been reduced.
-
Ship component prices have been reduced.
-
Mothership durability has been increased.
Changed files in this update