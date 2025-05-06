 Skip to content

6 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 5.3.4

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a landing issue in the "Feast of the Stars" mission: Players were unable to land in the city to speak with Efialtes.

  • Resolved a bug in the "Saving Anka" mission: Climbing the wall inside the prison caused the player to fall into the void.

  • Fixed a falling issue on cave bridges: Players could fall through certain bridge areas.

  • Resolved a bug that occurred while calling the Mothership.

  • Fixed an issue where Scorpion creatures could not hit the player.

  • Reworked the final mission of the Mysterious Man questline.

  • Added a new Hoverbike T2 as a reward for completing the Mysterious Man’s final mission.

  • Fixed a crash related to entering gas planets.

  • Resolved a bug where Axa’s old station would occasionally respawn.

  • Fixed an issue in the "Retribution" mission: The AsTech Factory segment now functions correctly.

  • Resolved a movement lock bug: Players could not move after speaking with the Mysterious Man.

  • Fixed a landing bug on non-landable planets: Attempting to land on restricted planets no longer causes errors.

  • Fixed audio issues related to the Hoverbike.

  • Resolved sound bugs affecting Nova Squad.

  • Fixed various AI-related issues on planetary surfaces.


Gameplay & Balance Updates:

  • Ship prices have been reduced.

  • Ship component prices have been reduced.

  • Mothership durability has been increased.

