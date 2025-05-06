 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18358553 Edited 6 May 2025 – 11:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Features

• Enabled destruction for all buildings
• Added smoke effect for building demolitions
• Reworked navmesh for the Roanoke map – fixed issues along the coastline
• Moved squares from the Decorations section to Utilities
• Adjusted sitting and praying points
• Improved script optimization – better performance with more buildings on the map

🧪 Testing

• Beta version tested with help from SNAFU and thedoctor – big thanks to both of you!

⚠️ Known Issues

• Ongoing issues with the Save & Load system – we’re fully rewriting it from scratch (still in progress)
Church has been temporarily removed from the available buildings – needs further testing
House variations also temporarily removed – require additional work

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1573591
