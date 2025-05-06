✨ New Features

• Enabled destruction for all buildings

• Added smoke effect for building demolitions

• Reworked navmesh for the Roanoke map – fixed issues along the coastline

• Moved squares from the Decorations section to Utilities

• Adjusted sitting and praying points

• Improved script optimization – better performance with more buildings on the map

🧪 Testing

• Beta version tested with help from SNAFU and thedoctor – big thanks to both of you!

⚠️ Known Issues

• Ongoing issues with the Save & Load system – we’re fully rewriting it from scratch (still in progress)

• Church has been temporarily removed from the available buildings – needs further testing

• House variations also temporarily removed – require additional work