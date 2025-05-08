The reward level from a chest dropped by ordinary opponents is determined by the probability 1/2/3/4/5 - 40%/30%/20%/8%/2%

The reward level of a chest dropped from bosses or elite opponents is always the maximum (5)

The reward from a chest now has a 50/50 chance of either increasing a random attribute by 2/4/6/10/15 or giving 10/20/30/50/100 gold, depending on its level

The reward from the chest no longer contains improved techniques/items.