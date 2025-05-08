 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18358528
Update notes

The reward level from a chest dropped by ordinary opponents is determined by the probability 1/2/3/4/5 - 40%/30%/20%/8%/2%
The reward level of a chest dropped from bosses or elite opponents is always the maximum (5)
The reward from a chest now has a 50/50 chance of either increasing a random attribute by 2/4/6/10/15 or giving 10/20/30/50/100 gold, depending on its level
The reward from the chest no longer contains improved techniques/items.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2984381
