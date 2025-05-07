Hello everyone! Today we're releasing Update 1.16.1 to address some outstanding issues with Khans of the Steppe and the associated free "Chamfron" Update. Notably, this includes a variety of balance tweaks to Nomadic characters, as well as fixes for various issues reported by the community since the release of 1.16 last week.

Check the changelog below for more information!

1.16.1 Changelog

Bugfixes

Fixed Veils not being removable in the Barbershop

Fixed the Stand and Fight tradition giving too much Heavy Cavalry toughness %

Made sure that players always start with a minimum of 7 Courtiers (unless they're adventurers)

Made it possible to launch the special Hungarian migration via Decision even if you're nomadic

Fixed most instances of getting Chaotic Succession kurultai events because someone else in your family died

Fixed a crash that could happen if a domicile is spawned without a valid location

Fixed a crash that could happen if you manage to switch to an unplayable character

Fixed the conditions for the MENA throne room to appear, that caused some Steppe cultures to use the Byzantine throne room instead

Fixed the effects of the Peace of the Great Khan decision that caused some steppe counties to be turned into republics

Balance

Lowered efficiency of reinforcing MaA with Herd from 0.75 to 0.4 (1 MaA is now 2,5 Herd, up from 1,3)

Lowered efficiency of reinforcing MaA with Gold for Nomads from 4 to 1.5 (1 MaA is now 0.66 Gold, up from 0.25)

If suffering from a Chaotic Succession, it's now a 3/4 chance of receiving the Major consequences if you qualify for them (up from 1/4), and a 2/3 chance to suffer from medium consequences if you qualify for them

Made the 'Realm Split' outcomes of Chaotic Succession more common

Made non-nomads care about fewer positive Tributization modifiers, and made them less likely to want to willingly submit to nomads in general (tribals are slightly more likely than feudals)

Added a -25 County Control penalty to Counties gained via the Demand Pastureland interaction

Added Growth penalties to Herders and Settled Rulers during a Severe Drought (-0.5), White Zud (-2) and Cold Zud (-1) to make it harder to keep high fertility by releasing/demanding pasture land

Increased the Fertility Decline from White Zud (40% to 80%) and Cold Zud (30% to 40%) for Nomadic rulers

Reduced the Fertility Growth percentage during a White Zud (-40% to -80%) for Herders and Settled Rulers

Added an immediate Fertility reduction for Herders when a bad season starts (-50 during a White Zud, -25 during a Cold Zud, -10 during a Severe Drought)

Added County Control reduction when a bad season takes over for Nomadic rulers in all held counties: -25 for a White Zud and Havsarsan Zud, -10 for Cold Zud

Added Herd loss during a White Zud for Nomadic rulers: 10% of their current herd during a White Zud, 20% during a Havsarsan Zud

Increased the Herd Gain penalty for Nomadic rulers during a Severe Drought (-5% to -10%), White Zud (-10% to -40%) and Havsarsan Zud (-30% to -80%)

Added Prestige loss to the failure outcome of the Steal Herd scheme

Reduced the initial max success chance of the Steal Herd scheme (from 40 to 30)

Reduced base acceptance for the Negotiate Obedience character interaction (from -50 to -95) and added a medium Prestige cost scaling with Dominance level

Removed White Zud from the possible initial seasons on game starts, and rebalanced the chances for the others (40% Abundant Grazing, 20% Severe Drought, 20% Cold Zud, 20% Everlasting Summer)

Reduced the base Prestige gain from a Great Nerge from 300 to 250

Reduced the base Prestige gain from an Excellent Nerge from 400 to 350, and the Gold from 350 to 250

Halved the values of all Herd gained through the Raid Intents and fixed the tooltips to reflect this: from 400% to 200% for Pillage, from 200% to 100% for Capture, from 600% to 300% for Plunder and from 400% to 200% for Adventure

Reduced the base reluctance of the recipient for the Pledge Tribute character interaction (from -100 to -50)

Added new Cultural Traditions to the Hunnic culture: Pastoralists, Horse Breeders and Recognition of Talent

Lowered the exchange ratio obtained through the Summon Wealthy Visitors decision if the Herd Barter domicile building is constructed: from 6:1 to 10:1 in levels 1 and 2, from 4:1 to 8:1 for levels 3 and 4 and from 2:1 to 6:1 for levels 5 and 6

As always, if you encounter any issues after today's update, please disable any mods and post a thread in the Bug Report board of our official forums. if the issue persists. We hope today's update improves your experience in the Great Steppe and beyond!