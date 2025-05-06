 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18358451 Edited 6 May 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

"The movie theater heist mission has been reprogrammed from scratch for better quality. It's not only more fun, but also better optimized. It's worth noting that the mission and its details are still in development, but they will improve with future updates, along with other minor changes."

Changed files in this update

Depot 3522661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link