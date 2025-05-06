At EP Games we don't stop: thanks to the awesome community that you are growing, mostly on our Discord, we've detected and fixed some little issues.

We've been able to help you in between patches to fix some of the problems that we could immediately fix due to being an online game, but that's also thanks to you, scouts, who have been actively helping us understand what was troubling you and letting us access your game to help you continue with the adventure without further issues.

You've been playing for long hours and enjoying the adventure Insule has for you, either solo, with friends or even both! (we know you are making good use of the three slots available!), but there was an achievement you couldn't get just yet: get ready, download the new patch and jump into action!

Improvements

Improved the video memory footprint

Added a Visual hint for Treasure Finder in compass so it does not depend exclusively on audio hint

Removing building or Moving building now allows to move / remove more buildings without need to enter the UI again until you cancel the action

Added a bit of range to allow the camera get closer to the player

Configurable zoom for gamepad (when using mouse, this can be changed anytime with the mouse wheel)

Fixes

Added 2 missing chests that were necessary for the Sharp Explorer achievement

Fixed jump attack sticking the character between two enemies

Minor bug fixes

We appreciate your support and hope you can keep enjoying Oppidum!

See you in Insule!

The EP Games Team