Been a while, hasn't it? Today we're bringing you lighting and weather! As always, at the bottom of the post is the full changelog. Here come the highlights:

Lighting

Who's afraid of the dark? Oh, also, blueprints now glow so you can't miss 'em.





Rain

Rainfall has arrived! Some expeditions might be flooded from the excess rain caused by our new anomaly, "Heavy Rains."



Full Changelog:

NEW STUFF

Added lighting. Тёмная ночь...

Added rain and anomaly "Heavy Rains," making some expeditions flooded.

Added degradation effect to Gexis buildings.

Blueprints now glow in the dark.

Nests are now marked on the minimap.

Dead bushes are now harvestable.

BALANCING

Gexis structures collapse 50% faster during Heavy Rains.

Balloris and Dogork spawn naturally in flooded expeditions.

During normal rain, Pezari buff depletion rate reduced by 50%.

During heavy rain, Pezari buff depletion rate halted.

Planets with Heavy Rains will not have Balloris nests, instead Ballorises will spawn naturally during rainfall.

During heavy rain, growth speed of plants increased by 100%.

BUGS

Fixed a typo in Kegawaki description localization.

Fixed Molebear bug in code that randomly made it stop working.

Fixed tutorial and settings resetting after every update.

Fixed units being behind the circle display for expedition entrances/exits.

You no longer lose wood in caves if no units are alive.

Fixed Kegawaki biting can stay in prone mode if the creature is fast enough.

Fixed Armorclad charge attack speed.

Fixed Armorclad attacking expedition entrances/exits.

Fixed Armorclad charge attack cooldown bug.

Fixed game having a small chance to freeze when loading in/out of an expedition.

REWORKS