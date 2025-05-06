This isn’t just a patch—it’s a total overhaul. We’ve gone deep under the hood and rebuilt nearly everything that moves, moans, or mutters.

🔧 Gameplay Overhauled

The entire gameplay system has been reimagined. Say goodbye to clunky controls—welcome smooth, responsive third-person shooter mechanics that put you right in the action (and in control).

🌀 Powers & Interactions Rewired

We've ripped out the old power system and jammed in some fresh code. Powers now feel tighter, snappier, and sexier than ever.

🎥 Camera Work, Darling

All maps have received a camera makeover. No more awkward angles—just the perfect shot, every time.

🚀 Launcher & Downloader Fixes

Applied a temporary fix so you can dive in without interruptions. (Permanent fix coming soon!)

💬 Dialogue

Dialogic interactions have been fully rebuilt.

🔞 Consent is Sexy

The Consent Screen has been updated for clarity and style—because clear boundaries = better play.

🔥 Animation Overhaul In Progress

We’ve rebuilt the following spicy scenes from scratch:

🐞 Bug x Wyn

💪 Smasher x Wyn

🐺 Wolf x Wyn

🧌 Ogre x Wyn

Plus, we squashed a few bugs (literally) by fixing Faction Join Animations!

⚠️ Note: ALL animations are currently being reworked, so expect constant improvements and hotter scenes in future builds.