7 May 2025 Build 18358172
Update notes via Steam Community

【问题修复】
· 修复了部分噗噗窝低等级泉水，建筑太满导致的存档卡死的问题
· 修复了林中小路默认效果生效异常的问题
· 修复了炼化基地科技管道改进触发后勇者没有回血的问题
· 修复了国王军军营科技外观显示异常的问题
· 优化了炼化基地战斗时部分动画重复播放的问题
· 优化了沼之城古迹部分外观的选中效果

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
