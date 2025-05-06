 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18358167 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.2.4

  • Prevent sleeping monks from generating litter in the room

  • Prevent custodians being stuck due to swapped rooms

  • Prevent brewery being stuck due to retired Fermentines before the brewing process started

  • Prevented brew being duplicated (and brewery blocking) in case of a save/load between the ingredients delivery and the brewing start

  • Recalculated the comfort at every game load to solve previous comfort issues

  • Rebalanced the comfort contribution of furniture elements after previous comfort issues

  • Fixed brewing tools being locked in certain saving conditions

  • Fixed multiple stuck conditions for the brewery rooms

  • Improved the VFX visuals of the thought bubbles

  • Fixed an issue that prevented any use of an ale style not requested by any market (due to a bug, and for future uses)

  • Fixed several issue with swapping or moving a refectory that didn't have an active cooking stove yet

  • Fixed Fermentines state and animations of the game was saved with one of them sleeping on the floor rather than in their own bed

  • Fixed Abbey Ale not getting a random bonus trait at the end of the Aging Process

  • Fixed selling price slider being broken due to unmanaged state of the finished ale

  • Fixed brewery being stuck following the retirement of the brewing monk

  • Fixed the ultrawide slider being reset upon re-opening the settings after loading a game

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2789460/Ale_Abbey__Monastery_Brewery_Tycoon/

