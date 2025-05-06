v0.2.4
Prevent sleeping monks from generating litter in the room
Prevent custodians being stuck due to swapped rooms
Prevent brewery being stuck due to retired Fermentines before the brewing process started
Prevented brew being duplicated (and brewery blocking) in case of a save/load between the ingredients delivery and the brewing start
Recalculated the comfort at every game load to solve previous comfort issues
Rebalanced the comfort contribution of furniture elements after previous comfort issues
Fixed brewing tools being locked in certain saving conditions
Fixed multiple stuck conditions for the brewery rooms
Improved the VFX visuals of the thought bubbles
Fixed an issue that prevented any use of an ale style not requested by any market (due to a bug, and for future uses)
Fixed several issue with swapping or moving a refectory that didn't have an active cooking stove yet
Fixed Fermentines state and animations of the game was saved with one of them sleeping on the floor rather than in their own bed
Fixed Abbey Ale not getting a random bonus trait at the end of the Aging Process
Fixed selling price slider being broken due to unmanaged state of the finished ale
Fixed brewery being stuck following the retirement of the brewing monk
Fixed the ultrawide slider being reset upon re-opening the settings after loading a game
