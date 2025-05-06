v0.2.4

Prevent sleeping monks from generating litter in the room

Prevent custodians being stuck due to swapped rooms

Prevent brewery being stuck due to retired Fermentines before the brewing process started

Prevented brew being duplicated (and brewery blocking) in case of a save/load between the ingredients delivery and the brewing start

Recalculated the comfort at every game load to solve previous comfort issues

Rebalanced the comfort contribution of furniture elements after previous comfort issues

Fixed brewing tools being locked in certain saving conditions

Fixed multiple stuck conditions for the brewery rooms

Improved the VFX visuals of the thought bubbles

Fixed an issue that prevented any use of an ale style not requested by any market (due to a bug, and for future uses)

Fixed several issue with swapping or moving a refectory that didn't have an active cooking stove yet

Fixed Fermentines state and animations of the game was saved with one of them sleeping on the floor rather than in their own bed

Fixed Abbey Ale not getting a random bonus trait at the end of the Aging Process

Fixed selling price slider being broken due to unmanaged state of the finished ale

Fixed brewery being stuck following the retirement of the brewing monk