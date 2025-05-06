VR
🚀 Features & Improvements
- Introduced GS Labs for access to experimental features
- Moved Passthrough Occlusion feature to GS Labs, and added a toggle for it in the Settings panel
- Beta panel replaced by Web Browser panel; beta features Reviewer Mode and Contextual Measurements moved to Sketching Aid and Preferences panels respectively.
- End of “Ink’s Up!” April Fools game.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed the order of layers in groups resetting itself after certain operations
- Fixed geometry bug when using the cut tool with “points snap to points” enabled
- Fixed microphone permissions issues when joining a room via deeplink on untethered VR
Screen Collab
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed minor visual issue on the loading screen.
Changed files in this update