6 May 2025 Build 18358129
Update notes via Steam Community

VR

🚀 Features & Improvements

  • Introduced GS Labs for access to experimental features
  • Moved Passthrough Occlusion feature to GS Labs, and added a toggle for it in the Settings panel
  • Beta panel replaced by Web Browser panel; beta features Reviewer Mode and Contextual Measurements moved to Sketching Aid and Preferences panels respectively.
  • End of “Ink’s Up!” April Fools game.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the order of layers in groups resetting itself after certain operations
  • Fixed geometry bug when using the cut tool with “points snap to points” enabled
  • Fixed microphone permissions issues when joining a room via deeplink on untethered VR

Screen Collab

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed minor visual issue on the loading screen.

