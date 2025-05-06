Release notes 0.13.1:
-Changed the infinite symbol to show value in millions instead
-Fixed the options menu not scrolling or stuck
-Fixed inability to place buildings on the London map close to the spawning area
-Slight performance improvement when being in hell
Update notes via Steam Community
