6 May 2025 Build 18358064
Update notes via Steam Community

Release notes 0.13.1:
-Changed the infinite symbol to show value in millions instead
-Fixed the options menu not scrolling or stuck
-Fixed inability to place buildings on the London map close to the spawning area
-Slight performance improvement when being in hell

Windows 64-bit Depot 1765301
Linux 64-bit Depot 1765302
