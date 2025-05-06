Fixed description of the [Strong Labor] Tactic Card

Fixed bugs in the [Shower of Flowers] Tactic Card

Added battle record descriptions for the Endless Battlefield

Fixed an issue where treasure chests would disappear

[ingots] and Supply Sacks are now more valuable

Activation chance of the [Armor Forge] Tactic Card reduced from 5% to 4%

Optimized battlefield effects of the [Resistance] Tactic Card

Enemy generals now drop more Supply Sacks

Reset the [Phantom Movement] Tactic Card