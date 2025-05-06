Fixed description of the [Strong Labor] Tactic Card
Fixed bugs in the [Shower of Flowers] Tactic Card
Added battle record descriptions for the Endless Battlefield
Fixed an issue where treasure chests would disappear
[ingots] and Supply Sacks are now more valuable
Activation chance of the [Armor Forge] Tactic Card reduced from 5% to 4%
Optimized battlefield effects of the [Resistance] Tactic Card
Enemy generals now drop more Supply Sacks
Reset the [Phantom Movement] Tactic Card
Changed files in this update