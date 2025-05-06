New Features:
- Added Microsoft Pinyin IME Support
Important Changes
- Change the default keybindings for toggling the keyboard on the knuckles controller to double-press the right thumbsticks.
Fixes and improvments:
Slightly optimized the performance of the main window.
Fixed an issue that sometimes not able to switch IME.
Added a function to stop logging window messages. By default, logging window messages is disabled.
Added a function to create a full core dump with hotkeys. The hotkey is Ctrl+Alt+Shift+NumPad/.
