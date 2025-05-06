 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18357911 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Added Microsoft Pinyin IME Support

Important Changes

  • Change the default keybindings for toggling the keyboard on the knuckles controller to double-press the right thumbsticks.

Fixes and improvments:

  • Slightly optimized the performance of the main window.

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes not able to switch IME.

  • Added a function to stop logging window messages. By default, logging window messages is disabled.

  • Added a function to create a full core dump with hotkeys. The hotkey is Ctrl+Alt+Shift+NumPad/.

