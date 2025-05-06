 Skip to content

Major 6 May 2025 Build 18357883
Thank you for your support, ideas, and feedback. We are excited to present update 1.4.8!

What's new:
  • Added 28 Steam achievements, some of which are hidden.
  • Revamped the edicts window with updated design and navigation (multiple pages available).
  • Added new edicts with effects that are constantly active. Some of these have unlockable levels.
  • The effects of gods’ favor and wrath are now split into two versions: weak and strong. When reputation declines, the weaker effect is applied first.
  • Adjusted the reputation thresholds required to obtain god effects.
  • You can now view information about positive and negative god effects in the gods window.

