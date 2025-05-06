Greetings Pilgrims;

It has taken a lot of hard work, but the next update is ready with various fixes and improvements to many of the issues reported by players. A huge thank you to everyone for supporting the game and for taking the time to give great feedback and reports.

We have also received a whirlwind of excellent suggestions, which we will discuss in the future after the game is stable and as close to perfect as we can achieve.

Patch Notes

Opening and reading data pads will now pause the game, making them easier for players to use. However, for this to function, you must now use the escape key or press the close pad to exit. You can no longer use tab or E (the default key values), but ESC is an excellent key.

I have added an unstuck command.

We fixed an issue where pressing escape on the leaderboard resumed the game but left the leaderboard up.

Fixed an issue where deconstructing windmills showed the wrong name

Fixed issues regarding deconstructing the aerial defense turret.

Auto saves no longer overwrite your manually named save. Instead, they make a separate save called Auto_Save.

I have made a variety of performance changes.

Several minor fixes and tweaks have been made to try to avoid any sort of Unreal crashing issues. This one is tricky, as Unreal is far from perfect, but these should help with stability.

We fixed an issue with expeditions that caused your save to overwrite without structures. This should no longer occur.

Fixed an issue where the water filtration stacked water to 10, not 20.

We fixed an issue where the advanced farm could create large stacks of foods, not their maximum size of 20.

Fixed an issue where melons and tomatoes didn't yield the correct amount on the advanced farm.

I added a new button to the assigned work HUD for colonists called "Fire All." Sometimes, wild things have occurred that messed up job listings and postings. If you face any issues, this new fire-all button will set all colonists to unemployed and reset all job positions to their correct values. I hope you won't need this, but it now exists to help anyone who has issues from any mass deconstructing or bugged-out colonists.

That is it for this minor update. We will see how it goes. If we don't get many new reports, we can move on to the first significant content update. But I will be ready to tackle any more minor issues that arise. Stability and bug-free are my top priorities.