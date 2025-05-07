Greetings Commanders,

We have released a small update for Elite Dangerous to resolve a number of reported issues. No downtime is required but you will need to restart your games for the update and download to commence.

Issue Tracker Fixes:

Fixed Incorrec Manifest Checksum Error triggering from the launcher.

Fixed instances of Orange Sidewinder disconnects when attempting to drop into Fleet Carriers.

Fixed instances of Orange Sidewinder disconnects when attempting to log into the game and the Powerplay digest was timing out.

Changed the minimum tech level to 35 in colonised systems with only a single Tier 2 or 3 port. This will enable the shipyard and outfitting services without the need to construct anything additional. Note that available stock will remain affected by tech level. This will take effect for all existing systems over the next 24 hours, and will be the default for all newly colonised systems.



Bug Fixes: