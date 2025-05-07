Greetings Commanders,
We have released a small update for Elite Dangerous to resolve a number of reported issues. No downtime is required but you will need to restart your games for the update and download to commence.
Update Notes
Issue Tracker Fixes:
-
Fixed Incorrec Manifest Checksum Error triggering from the launcher.
-
Fixed instances of Orange Sidewinder disconnects when attempting to drop into Fleet Carriers.
-
Fixed instances of Orange Sidewinder disconnects when attempting to log into the game and the Powerplay digest was timing out.
-
Changed the minimum tech level to 35 in colonised systems with only a single Tier 2 or 3 port.
-
This will enable the shipyard and outfitting services without the need to construct anything additional. Note that available stock will remain affected by tech level.
-
This will take effect for all existing systems over the next 24 hours, and will be the default for all newly colonised systems.
-
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed multiple images in the Colonisation Market Links help screens.
Changed files in this update