7 May 2025 Build 18357856
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders,

We have released a small update for Elite Dangerous to resolve a number of reported issues. No downtime is required but you will need to restart your games for the update and download to commence.

Update Notes

Issue Tracker Fixes:

  • Fixed Incorrec Manifest Checksum Error triggering from the launcher.

  • Fixed instances of Orange Sidewinder disconnects when attempting to drop into Fleet Carriers.

  • Fixed instances of Orange Sidewinder disconnects when attempting to log into the game and the Powerplay digest was timing out.

  • Changed the minimum tech level to 35 in colonised systems with only a single Tier 2 or 3 port.

    • This will enable the shipyard and outfitting services without the need to construct anything additional. Note that available stock will remain affected by tech level.

    • This will take effect for all existing systems over the next 24 hours, and will be the default for all newly colonised systems.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed multiple images in the Colonisation Market Links help screens.

