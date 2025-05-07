Dear Pasture Keepers!

Exciting news incoming! "Tiny Pasture" is teaming up with "Sultan's Game" for an exclusive crossover event!

🐱 A Mysterious Guest Has Arrived:

Introducing Lady Becky—a regal and enigmatic cat from "Sultan's Game"! She’s joining your Pasture as a special interactive collectible animal, bringing a touch of elegance… and maybe a hint of cunning strategy (?) to your desktop.

(Unlock Lady Becky by raising 10 cats to adulthood in the game!)

🎁 Exclusive Bundle Deal:

Snag "Tiny Pasture" x "Sultan's Game" crossover bundle at 10% off! Get two fantastic games in one go and double the fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53656/Lady_Beckys_Animal_Friends/

🎮 About "Sultan's Game"

The Sultan commands you to play a cruel game. Each week you draw a card, and have to complete its challenge within seven days. Forced to make dreadful choices to beat the Sultan’s Game and save your own life, you will have to find a way to survive not just the Game, but its consequences too.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3117820/_/

🎮About "Tiny Pasture"

Meet your new little desk buddies! They’ll snooze, scratch, and scamper around while you work or study (don’t worry, they’ve been trained not to invade your workspace). If you’re good at animal management, they will occupy the bottom of your screen with different kinds and colors!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3167550/_/