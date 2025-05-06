 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18357763 Edited 6 May 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

**

Hey Employees

**

We have released several updates for better and more enjoyable gameplay.

Update notes

  • The city was changed and added traffic system

  • Now the phone on your desk can ring. Don't miss a phone call

  • Fixed assistants bug when a new company was established

  • Updated the design of some puzzle tasks to make them more understandable

  • Fixed tutorial bugs when a new company was established

  • Fixed some design bugs

  • Balanced Game

Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.

Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3399040/Office_Simulator/

Have Fun!

