**
Hey Employees
**
We have released several updates for better and more enjoyable gameplay.
Update notes
-
The city was changed and added traffic system
-
Now the phone on your desk can ring. Don't miss a phone call
-
Fixed assistants bug when a new company was established
-
Updated the design of some puzzle tasks to make them more understandable
-
Fixed tutorial bugs when a new company was established
-
Fixed some design bugs
-
Balanced Game
Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.
Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3399040/Office_Simulator/
Have Fun!
Changed files in this update