Hey Employees

We have released several updates for better and more enjoyable gameplay.

Update notes

The city was changed and added traffic system



Now the phone on your desk can ring. Don't miss a phone call



Fixed assistants bug when a new company was established

Updated the design of some puzzle tasks to make them more understandable

Fixed tutorial bugs when a new company was established

Fixed some design bugs

Balanced Game

Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.

Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3399040/Office_Simulator/

Have Fun!