6 May 2025 Build 18357722
Highlights of v21.2:

  • Enhanced Modern UI customization options

  • Automated IPTV TV VOD episode queuing

  • Browse IPTV stream history using next/previous track

  • Enhanced IPTV Group Manager

  • Additional IPTV quality of life enhancements

  • The playlist editor now uses a Modern UI style

  • Action pop-up OSD now uses a Modern UI style

  • Timeline preview text now uses a Modern UI and is fully customizable

  • Move the player window by clicking and dragging anywhere

  • The advanced options dialog is now larger and clearer to use

  • Bug fixes.

Full changelog:

 Legend :  

 "*"  = New  
 "+"  = Change  
 "-"  = Fix

  * When customizing the control overlay (Adv. Options / Interface /  
    Control Overlay), all changes are now updated in real time to  
    reflect your preferences.  

    Check out this video to see how it works:  
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypufL7tUczo

  * New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) that allows you  
    to set the maximum width (relative to your screen) for the control  
    overlay's user interface while in fullscreen mode.

    This feature is very useful when using a mouse to control Zoom Player with  
    a large display where you don't want to move the mouse long distances.

  * New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) that limits  
    showing the control overlay on mouse movement only if the mouse is hovering  
    over the top / bottom overlay controls (disabled by default).

  * New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) that  
    automatically hides the control overlay if the mouse cursor moves  
    into the video area and no longer hovers over the top / bottom overlay  
    controls (disabled by default).

  * New settings (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) to colorize  
    the Control Overlay buttons and bar knobs.  Colorizing the bar knobs is  
    optional when colorizing the buttons.

  * New settings (Adv. Options / Interface) that allow you to customize the  
    hint pop-ups that appear when hovering over the timeline and in the  
    color control overlay interface.

  * When using the IPTV dialog to play a VOD TV series, the next episodes  
    are automatically queued to the playlist, allowing you to switch to  
    the next episode without re-opening the IPTV dialog.

  * New setting (Adv. Options / Playback / IPTV) that when enabled, closing  
    a group snaps the group to the center, displaying an even number of items  
    above / below the closed group (enabled by default).

  * New "Copy URL" entry adding to the IPTV Window stream list's right-click  
    context menu (when clicking a stream).

  * The OSD Pop-up actions have a new default style that overrides any  
    style set by the current skin with a new modern style with transparent  
    background. Of course you can customize the new style with custom  
    fonts, background opacity and colors.

    If you prefer the classic style, you can disable the modern style  
    under "Adv. Options / Interface / On Screen Display / Actions".

  * The playlist editor now uses a Modern UI style.

  * The setting that controls the OSD Pop-up actions (Play, Pause, volume,  
    etc) size change while in fullscreen mode (Adv. Interface / On Screen  
    Display / Actions) has been replaced with a new "OSD window size" setting.

    The new OSD window size setting automatically adjusts relative to the  
    display device's DPI setting, letting you pick a size that is maintained  
    on high resolution screens with a DPI value greater than 100%.

  * New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) that allows  
    you to align the fixed buttons zone to the left instead of the default  
    screen-centered layout.

  * New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) that allows  
    you to hide the timeline (useful if you're only watching live events).

  * New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) to control  
    whether the control overlay auto-hides when the mouse cursor is  
    hovering over the timeline area.

  * New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay) to control  
    whether the control overlay auto-hides when the mouse cursor is  
    hovering over anywhere in the overlay (top and bottom areas).

  * Using the next/previous track feature after playing a live IPTV stream  
    plays the previously/next streamed channel from the IPTV stream history.

  * The IPTV Group Manager is now able to add an entire group as a favorite  
    group, simply select the group and click the left-arrow button.

  * The IPTV Group Manager is now able select and hide multiple groups,  
    simply click the eye button, pick the group and click the check button.

  * New "Reset user interface size to default" feature assigned by default to  
    the Ctrl+"`" keyboard shortcut. Using this feature resets the user interface  
    to it's default size, taking skin magnification and system-level DPI into  
    account.

  * Added two more size settings to the Control Overlay's timeline bar.

  * New next/previous DVD bookmark features that can be added as buttons  
    to the Modern UI's control overlay.

  * Added "Fullscreen (maintain zoom) on/off" button options to the control  
    overlay's settings page (Adv. Options / Interface / Control Overlay).

  + You can now click anywhere in the video area to drag the playback window  
    a few pixels when the left click action is set to play/pause. The play /  
    pause action still works as intended if the mouse cursor isn't moved too  
    far between clicking the button and letting go (16 pixels by default).

  + The Zoom Player playlist format has been enhanced to remember the  
    media engine used when opening the media. So closing and re-opening  
    Zoom Player or just re-opening the same file from the playlist  
    should preserve the previously used media engine instead of reverting  
    automatically to DirectShow.

  + The options dialog has been redesigned to make it wider, giving  
    translators more room to effectively translate Zoom Player's settings  
    to other languages.

  + The "Playlist Editor" entry on the right-click menu has been moved  
    from the "Open Interface" sub-menu to the second option from the  
    top on menu's root level.

  + For clarity, I renamed the "Zoom on/off" double-click/middle-click mouse  
    actions to "Fullscreen (maintain zoom) on/off"

  + Now that the control overlay has become the default interface, I moved the  
    "Show time seek position hint over Timeline", "Show position preview  
    thumbnail" and "Only if media reports key frames" settings from  
    "Adv. Options / Interface / Control Bar / Timeline" to  
    "Adv. Options / Interface" as these settings apply to both the control bar  
    and the control overlay.

  + The timeline position hints are now styled in the same style as the color  
    control overlay hints and are fully customizable under "Adv. Options /  
    Interface".

  + To make it more accessible, I've added the "Group Manager" to more places  
    in the IPTV's stream list right-click context menu.

  + The keyboard layout editor now always opens centered on the options  
    dialog and covering 80% of it's size. I also cleaned up the editor  
    dialog a bit when used with high DPI displays.

  + If skin magnification is at 100%, the default window size now takes into  
    account the monitor's DPI value on initial run (if you have the setting  
    to restore the UI position and size disabled).

  + The control overlay buttons now show a pop-up hint describing the button's  
    function when hovering over a button for approximately 2 seconds. This  
    feature can be disabled under "Adv. Options / Interface - Show Button  
    Hints".

  + The Pop-up action messages' (e.g. play/pause/volume) OSD Message Pixel  
    Offset setting (Adv. Options / Interface / On Screen Display / Actions)  
    is now DPI adjusted, meaning that it maintains the same relative distance  
    based on your display's DPI value.

  + Removed the "keyboard shortcuts" section from the options dialog.  
    It has been replaced several versions ago by the "F1" keyboard  
    shortcut.

  + Removed the "Link Parser" section from the options dialog, it's a  
    feature I once planned but was never implemented.

  + I changed how the option dialog's tree-view panel is translated to  
    make it easier for me to edit and to make it more future proof as  
    previously any change broke the translation.  

    For you it means that if you are currently using an older language  
    file, the tree-view will appear in English. Updating to the latest  
    language files as they become available on the install center should  
    fix this issue.

  + The modern UI default button layout has changed to replace next/previous  
    track with next/previous chapters (which fallbacks to next/previous  
    track if no chapters are available).

  + The next/previous chapter feature no longer performs a next/previous  
    DVD bookmark action. Instead performing a next/previous track action.  
    The next/previous DVD bookmark features have been split into separate  
    features.

  + The Ctrl+Shift+"F10" switch user interface to Classic mode and  
    Ctrl+Shift+"F11" switch user interface to Modern mode keyboard  
    shortcuts now reset the Media and DVD skins to default.

  + You can now use a double-click action in the options dialog's  
    control overlay section to quickly add/remove buttons from the  
    different zones (System, Pre-Title, Fixed and Dynamic).

  - When using non-DirectShow zooming or panning functions in fullscreen mode,  
    the control overlay buttons stopped working.

  - There was a hard limit to the number of IPTV groups you could hide and  
    unfortunately that limit was around 180-240 groups and going over would  
    reset the hidden groups.

    I have upped the limit, allowing you to hide anywhere between 10000 -  
    15000 groups, which should hopefully cover even the most Xtream playlist.

  - Trying to play a video with an external audio track failed if the original  
    video file or streaming media had no audio track itself.

  - Fixed an issue where the next chapter feature did not always work.

  - The options dialog's search feature did not work for some sections  
    (media server, control overlay, possibly others).

  - Fixed a case when using the MPC-VR video renderer where the mouse cursor  
    would sometimes stick as a resize cursor even after moving it from the  
    window's edge.

  - The minimum window size is now automatically adjusted based on the  
    monitor's resolution in order to prevent overlapping user interface  
    elements on a high DPI display.

  - Under certain conditions, the resume playback dialog did not work,  
    simply doing nothing when you pressed enter.

  - The mouse wheel can now be used to scroll over the control overlay's  
    timeline to seek in the same way that was possible when using the  
    Classic interface's timeline.

  - If you have had the setting to show the control overlay when seeking,  
    performing consecutive seek actions did not reset the auto hide timer  
    causing the control overlay to sometimes hide sooner than expected.    

  - Setting the control overlay's timeline/volume bar's corner radius  
    to "None / Square" caused the specified bar colors not to be used.

  - Fixed a very hard to trigger crash when trying to close Zoom Player  
    using the control API just as Zoom Player was starting to run.

  - Using the next frame or previous frame feature did not work as  
    expected while the fast forward or rewind features were active.

  - The title text on the IPTV VOD TV listing was slightly cropped on  
    the right side.

  - Fixed a few cosmetic issues when redesigning the options dialog.

  - Fixed a bug when using the next/previous track repeatedly by holding the  
    "]" or "[" keyboard shortcuts with only one media entry in the playlist,  
    triggering a "next media in folder" action that caused a duplicate media  
    entry to be added to the playlist and the "next media in folder" function  
    to not work anymore (since now there are two entries in the playlist).

  - Adding a media to the favorite list that did not contain a title caused  
    the favorite list to display an empty line. Now the media's name or URL  
    is displayed.

  - Opening the options dialog with a media currently playing could would  
    trigger a case where only the control overlay's timeline was visible.

  - The "Double-click triggers both double and single click actions" setting  
    did not function as intended (single click action not triggered twice  
    even if this setting was enabled), possibly broken by a previous update.

  - Fixed a crash when opening the color control overlay, closing it with  
    the hint visible and then re-opening the color control overlay and  
    hovering over the icons to show the hint.

  - The options dialog's section title area was not translated correctly  
    when initially opening the options dialog.

  - If the color control overlay interface was open, clicking the video with  
    the mouse cursor did not work.

  - Under some condition the seek forward/backward a specified number of  
    seconds control overlay icons did not properly show the seconds count.

Changed files in this update

