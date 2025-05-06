Highlights of v21.2:

Enhanced Modern UI customization options

Automated IPTV TV VOD episode queuing

Browse IPTV stream history using next/previous track

Enhanced IPTV Group Manager

Additional IPTV quality of life enhancements

The playlist editor now uses a Modern UI style

Action pop-up OSD now uses a Modern UI style

Timeline preview text now uses a Modern UI and is fully customizable

Move the player window by clicking and dragging anywhere

The advanced options dialog is now larger and clearer to use

Bug fixes.

Full changelog: