Hey, Crewmates!

We really hope you're enjoying your time in the Badlands so far! We're dropping by with another Hotfix that addresses a variety of issues that have been reported to us over the last week on Discord. Please keep feeding back to us, it's incredibly helpful as we move forward with updates!

Fixed instances where the camera would be stuck in WASTE mode.

Fixed an issue where the camera was not inverted correctly when using the Command Station Lookout mode.

Fixed an issue where there was missing text in gamepad mode when aborting a mission in languages other than English.

Fix an issue where rescued crew members were not getting added to reserves when rescued in a side activity/secondary objective.

Fixed an issue where users would get stuck in the garage when using the undo function on their Battle Wagon.

Fixed an issue where the player would get teleported to the wrong location when using Highway Fast Travel between the Atomic Airbase stronghold and Dogfight Drive.

Thank you again for all of the feedback and comments!

Curve Games & Runner Duck.