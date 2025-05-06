Fixed an issue preventing from obtaining achievements on the first session of a new save
Fixed an issue preventing a fight to start if the player heals/attacks/dodges
1.0.2 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue preventing from obtaining achievements on the first session of a new save
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update