Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of Arma Reforger.
1.3.0.170 Changelog
Assets
-
Changed: Disabled destruction on several assets - Ammo Crates, Fuel Service Prefabs, Helicopter
-
Weapons Arsenal Box f.e. to keep consistency with other similar assets
-
Changed: Added Un/Load action for supplies to BRDM-2 and unified the setup on LAV-25
-
Tweaked: Interior lighting for multiple buildings, aircraft shelter, and mountain hotel
-
Tweaked: Switch Action of Commander in BTR-70
-
Fixed: Fixed the headlook camera for the turnout state in the LAV-25
-
Fixed: Horn animation interruption in the UAZ vehicles
-
Fixed: Hatch on Light Beacon opening in the wrong direction
-
Fixed: Powerline materials
General
-
Tweaked: HDR settings
-
Fixed: Animation issues when two characters operate same entity
-
Fixed: PS5 Motion Sensor was active when game was suspended
Stability and Performance
-
Changed: Optimization of memory usage in rendering
-
Fixed: Crash when mortar was being loaded by two characters and was destroyed
-
Fixed: Muzzle sometimes caused crash when reusing projectiles wrongly
-
Fixed: Possible crash related to world subscenes
-
Fixed: Crash when interrupting switch seat action when previous compartment is deleted
-
Fixed: Crash prevention when synchronizing non-replicated tasks
-
Fixed: Replication crash related to character using ladder
-
Fixed: Crash when map descriptor's entity was deleted before the descriptor
-
Fixed: Possible fix for server freeze on restart / inconsistent replication table on restart
-
Fixed: Fixed crash during navmesh generation by flipping axes of navmesh generation states
Workbench and Modding
-
Added: Shape Area Tool "Snap To Terrain", "Centre On Position", "Shape Closing" options
-
Added: Power line base Prefab
-
Added: Download queue to limit how many addons are being downloaded and process at once
-
Changed: Polyline Area Tool is now Shape Area Tool
-
Fixed: 2d Map topo generation determinism of roads, buildings, and areas
-
Fixed: ScriptAPI: broken PointInfo class config inheritance
-
Fixed: Polyline Area Tool crash on usage
-
Fixed: Workbench: Changing dependencies of addons gproj and publishing it without restart will now correctly update dependencies on Workshop
-
Fixed: Workbench: Application could stay hanging if publishing failed due to backend error
-
Fixed: Issues related to empty or invalid dependency GUIDs on loading addons
-
Fixed: Published addon could have bad dependencies when .gproj was modified without restarting workbench
-
Removed: PolylineArea/Class
-
Removed: Cameras from ArlandEmpty and EdenEmpty
