We updated the Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of Arma Reforger.

Assets

Changed: Disabled destruction on several assets - Ammo Crates, Fuel Service Prefabs, Helicopter

Weapons Arsenal Box f.e. to keep consistency with other similar assets

Changed: Added Un/Load action for supplies to BRDM-2 and unified the setup on LAV-25

Tweaked: Interior lighting for multiple buildings, aircraft shelter, and mountain hotel

Tweaked: Switch Action of Commander in BTR-70

Fixed: Fixed the headlook camera for the turnout state in the LAV-25

Fixed: Horn animation interruption in the UAZ vehicles

Fixed: Hatch on Light Beacon opening in the wrong direction

Fixed: Powerline materials

General

Tweaked: HDR settings

Fixed: Animation issues when two characters operate same entity

Fixed: PS5 Motion Sensor was active when game was suspended

Stability and Performance

Changed: Optimization of memory usage in rendering

Fixed: Crash when mortar was being loaded by two characters and was destroyed

Fixed: Muzzle sometimes caused crash when reusing projectiles wrongly

Fixed: Possible crash related to world subscenes

Fixed: Crash when interrupting switch seat action when previous compartment is deleted

Fixed: Crash prevention when synchronizing non-replicated tasks

Fixed: Replication crash related to character using ladder

Fixed: Crash when map descriptor's entity was deleted before the descriptor

Fixed: Possible fix for server freeze on restart / inconsistent replication table on restart

Fixed: Fixed crash during navmesh generation by flipping axes of navmesh generation states

