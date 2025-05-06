Factory Management Overhaul & More!

Gunsmiths! Thank you for your patience as we continue to shape and improve Gunsmith. Your support means the world to us, and we're working hard to deliver the experience you deserve. More updates are on the way!

We’ve made several key changes to how your factory is powered and managed—giving you more control, flexibility, and potential for beautiful and efficient factory setups.

Power System Rework

The way your factory consumes power has been completely reworked:

Line Control is no longer required to power machines. It’s now an optional feature for segmenting your factory into manageable sections.

Factory Power, along with utilities like Gas, Water, and Electricity, is now governed by Machine Capacity.

Every machine that is powered on consumes 1 unit of Machine Capacity.

To increase your Machine Capacity, you must recruit Factory Technicians and assign them to Technician Stations.

Technicians also increase your Server Capacity, which allows you to place Servers that further boost Machine Capacity. As you research bigger and better servers, a single Technician can support larger, more complex factories—both functionally and visually.

We have also added 6 new utilities models for gas and water

Power Controls & UX Improvements

You can now power the entire factory on or off with a single button—no need to rely on Line Control groups for global power management.

Multiselect → Duplicate and Prefab (Blueprint) systems have been improved:

These systems now support Technician Stations, Line Control, and Server placement.

When using these tools, the game will prompt you to hire the correct number of staff required for the placed stations.

Servers placed via Blueprint or Duplicate require sufficient Server Capacity in advance—they can’t "predict" unplaced Technicians or Stations that are part of the same Blueprint.

Line Control Enhancements

Line Control Stations placed via Blueprint or Duplicate will now automatically create groups and assign machines to them, along with generating staff hire requests.

We’re working toward full compatibility with Blueprint and Duplication, where machines will eventually retain their Line Control group setups after duplication or blueprint placement. For now, this update is a strong first step toward that goal.

Tutorial and UI Polish

The tutorial has been updated to reflect all the changes to machine and factory power.

Some UI performance optimizations have been implemented, along with new icons to keep things feeling fresh.

Potential Future Features (QoL & Content Wishlist)

Here’s a sneak peek at features we’re considering for future updates. These are not listed in order of priority—just ideas we’re actively exploring:

Localisation will be getting another pass very soon likely this week!

New Items: We have a backlog of exciting features like missiles, drones, and other advanced items. These will come with unique machines and gameplay mechanics to keep things fresh.

Floor Painting: A highly requested feature! We’re working on a performance-friendly system that will allow larger floor painting areas without causing frame drops. Ideally, this would be handled asynchronously for smooth customization.

Full Blueprint & Duplication Support for Line Control Groups: Machines will eventually retain their Line Control group assignments when copied or blueprinted.

Improved Ghost Previews: We plan to enhance the ghost effect when placing objects, making it easier to see machine details, input/output indicators, and overall orientation.

Vertical Item Lifts: Transport items straight up with minimal space—perfect for compact, layered factory designs.

Further Optimization: Expect more performance improvements and better staff pathfinding.

Recipe Profiles & Presets: Create, tweak, and share custom recipe profiles (input/output timings and quantities) via Steam Workshop. Great for players who love ultra-precise factory setups or want to share creative challenges.

Deeper Systems Integration: We’re exploring better integration of Clients, Reputation, Notoriety, and IDC to give your global choices more weight and long-term consequences.

Thank you all for the continued feedback and support—we’re building this together, and we can’t wait to show you what’s coming next.