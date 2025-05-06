 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18357132 Edited 6 May 2025 – 10:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Experience Optimization]

Added prompts when gang recruitment fails.

[Issue Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where game system and keybind settings may be reset.

  • Fixed dialogue logic for story NPCs joining the party.

  • Fixed progression blockers in intersecting questlines (e.g., "Ends of the Earth") caused by certain characters (e.g., Zuo Sansi) moving to unintended locations in specific story segments. [This fix applies only to saves created before May 2nd with the quest incomplete. Full save compatibility is in progress and will be resolved soon.]

  • Adjusted realm levels and stats of assassins targeting players in assassination missions.

