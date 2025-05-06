 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18357121 Edited 6 May 2025 – 13:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Survivors!

today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.


  • Analytics View: Analytic View is now restored correctly when opening and closing the Hub.


  • Electricity: Fixed error that occurred when trying to place an inter area power pole without having enough resources in the construction vehicle's inventory.

  • General: Potential hotfix for an error that occurred when starting a new session from a running session.

  • Radiation: Ground Radiation no longer affects paused buildings.

  • Radiation: Ground radiation no longer affects buildings that are 100% damaged.

  • Resources: Fixed wrong production icon being displayed at resource points of interest (POIs).

  • Savegames: Fixed error when loading savegames before traders were introduced.

  • Savegames: Changed "random loot packages chosen more than once"-error to warning for loaded savegames,

  • Traders: Fixed an error that occurred when a quest dialog from a trader was automatically hidden as soon as the timer ran out.

  • Upcycling: Fixed error that occurred when clicking on the upcycling ruin icon above the minimap while placing the town center of a new settlement.


  • Resources: Resource POIs no longer reset radiation of resources.


Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 0.8.9257.20345 #0a6c17f8a

