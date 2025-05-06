Survivors!

today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.

Electricity: Fixed error that occurred when trying to place an inter area power pole without having enough resources in the construction vehicle's inventory.

General: Potential hotfix for an error that occurred when starting a new session from a running session.

Radiation: Ground Radiation no longer affects paused buildings.

Radiation: Ground radiation no longer affects buildings that are 100% damaged.

Resources: Fixed wrong production icon being displayed at resource points of interest (POIs).

Savegames: Fixed error when loading savegames before traders were introduced.

Savegames: Changed "random loot packages chosen more than once"-error to warning for loaded savegames,

Traders: Fixed an error that occurred when a quest dialog from a trader was automatically hidden as soon as the timer ran out.