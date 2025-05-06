Survivors!
today we release a small hotfix consisting of bugfixes and stability improvements.
- Analytics View: Analytic View is now restored correctly when opening and closing the Hub.
Electricity: Fixed error that occurred when trying to place an inter area power pole without having enough resources in the construction vehicle's inventory.
General: Potential hotfix for an error that occurred when starting a new session from a running session.
Radiation: Ground Radiation no longer affects paused buildings.
Radiation: Ground radiation no longer affects buildings that are 100% damaged.
Resources: Fixed wrong production icon being displayed at resource points of interest (POIs).
Savegames: Fixed error when loading savegames before traders were introduced.
Savegames: Changed "random loot packages chosen more than once"-error to warning for loaded savegames,
Traders: Fixed an error that occurred when a quest dialog from a trader was automatically hidden as soon as the timer ran out.
Upcycling: Fixed error that occurred when clicking on the upcycling ruin icon above the minimap while placing the town center of a new settlement.
- Resources: Resource POIs no longer reset radiation of resources.
Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 0.8.9257.20345 #0a6c17f8a
