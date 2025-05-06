 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18357052
Update notes via Steam Community

Captains,

The following changes were applied today, May 6:

  • Ship inertia slightly increased at speeds above 50%, so if you gain maximum speed, you will retain it slightly longer.

  • Localization fixes.

