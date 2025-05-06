 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18357033 Edited 6 May 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is purely a bug fixing patch.

  • Changed "Return to HQ" to "Return to Title Screen", which is more useful

  • Added descriptions for rest of the stats.

  • Bullets now have a maximum lifetime.

  • Removed "Wait" from the key bindings as it was deprecated.

  • Added a standard flashlight to the garage shop.

  • Falling asleep mid-jump will no longer launch you to space.

  • The mechs in PHC Free City are now hostile.

  • Rappel can no longer be used to climb up walls, at least I think so. I'm probably wrong.

  • Semi-auto weapons equipped in the aux slot now function properly.

  • Single shot weapons now properly show as such on the ammo load widget.

  • Secret of the Safe can now be completed by opening the safe door.

  • The in-game HP is now properly in line with what is shown on the status screen. This makes the game 2% easier. No need to thank me.

  • Mech weapons should now load properly. This one is probably not fixed because I've already fixed it like five times.

  • Fixed the insufficient funds bug when trying to use the "yes" dialogue option when in debt.

  • Toxicity shouldn't go to negative values when using antidotes anymore.

  • Fixed light tank hitboxes to include the turret.

  • You can no longer duplicate the Shane figurine by spamming the dialogue option.

  • Duplicating an item by selling it to someone and then loading the game is no longer possible.

  • Stock market price should now update correctly.

  • Stock prices can no longer go negative.

  • The stock market buy max and sell max buttons should now function as intended.

  • Fixed a bug where you could sometimes buy fractional stocks.

  • Semi-auto weapons now function as intended when dual wielding.

  • Introduced a limit to how many times a single npc can create blood particles.

  • Garage is now updated properly when moving between the tabs.

  • You can no longer use the EFP Siren as an engine.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1907591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link