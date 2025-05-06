This is purely a bug fixing patch.

Changed "Return to HQ" to "Return to Title Screen", which is more useful

Added descriptions for rest of the stats.

Bullets now have a maximum lifetime.

Removed "Wait" from the key bindings as it was deprecated.

Added a standard flashlight to the garage shop.

Falling asleep mid-jump will no longer launch you to space.

The mechs in PHC Free City are now hostile.

Rappel can no longer be used to climb up walls, at least I think so. I'm probably wrong.

Semi-auto weapons equipped in the aux slot now function properly.

Single shot weapons now properly show as such on the ammo load widget.

Secret of the Safe can now be completed by opening the safe door.

The in-game HP is now properly in line with what is shown on the status screen. This makes the game 2% easier. No need to thank me.

Mech weapons should now load properly. This one is probably not fixed because I've already fixed it like five times.

Fixed the insufficient funds bug when trying to use the "yes" dialogue option when in debt.

Toxicity shouldn't go to negative values when using antidotes anymore.

Fixed light tank hitboxes to include the turret.

You can no longer duplicate the Shane figurine by spamming the dialogue option.

Duplicating an item by selling it to someone and then loading the game is no longer possible.

Stock market price should now update correctly.

Stock prices can no longer go negative.

The stock market buy max and sell max buttons should now function as intended.

Fixed a bug where you could sometimes buy fractional stocks.

Semi-auto weapons now function as intended when dual wielding.

Introduced a limit to how many times a single npc can create blood particles.

Garage is now updated properly when moving between the tabs.