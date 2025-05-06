Adds / Changes
-
Added "Screen Mode" (Full Screen/Windowed) to Settings
-
Changed default drawing color of "Magic Canvas" from black to white
-
Added sound effect when a player joins the room
-
Added a leaf of sincerity to make it easier to get down from the record player
Bug fixes
-
Sometimes the game does not proceed to the next screen from the Character Creation screen
-
The "Mysterious Map" is not reflected on the map even if the player has it via Initial Inventory Settings
Changed files in this update