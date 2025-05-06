 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18357024 Edited 6 May 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adds / Changes

  • Added "Screen Mode" (Full Screen/Windowed) to Settings

  • Changed default drawing color of "Magic Canvas" from black to white

  • Added sound effect when a player joins the room

  • Added a leaf of sincerity to make it easier to get down from the record player

Bug fixes

  • Sometimes the game does not proceed to the next screen from the Character Creation screen

  • The "Mysterious Map" is not reflected on the map even if the player has it via Initial Inventory Settings

Changed files in this update

