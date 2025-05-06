- Added junkyard and campsite icons for the map legend.
- Fixed bug where items couldn't be placed in parts of the extra-space when using the muscle car.
- Fixed bug where you could be locked out of making any action when you checked your statuses during road events (when using gamepad).
- Fixed bug where you could be locked out of the glovebox during a road event if you tried to quickly use an item from the glovebox when certain triggered effects happened.
Patch 1.1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
