6 May 2025 Build 18356995 Edited 6 May 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added junkyard and campsite icons for the map legend.
  • Fixed bug where items couldn't be placed in parts of the extra-space when using the muscle car.
  • Fixed bug where you could be locked out of making any action when you checked your statuses during road events (when using gamepad).
  • Fixed bug where you could be locked out of the glovebox during a road event if you tried to quickly use an item from the glovebox when certain triggered effects happened.

