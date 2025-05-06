Hello everyone!

Here are the changes we made in the game:

The control and sound functions in the settings menu have been fixed.

The physics settings of the cars have been changed.

The Fatal Error issue that occurred when Q was pressed to talk to the radio has been fixed.

The Fatal Error resulting from Proximity Chat has been fixed.

The problem of continuous gun firing in Auto mode has been fixed.

The AI ​​being shot multiple times has been fixed.

The red crosshair that appears when an enemy is shot has been reduced to one.

The problem of players passing through bank walls has been fixed.

The problem of getting out of the car and entering the building has been fixed.

The ability to fix the car when the car turns upside down has been added.

The problem of some car windows being pitch black and the outside not being visible to the passenger has been fixed.

The license plate system has been added.

Player HUD improvements and adjustments have been made.

Backgrounds have been added to in-game menus.

The health of the cars has been increased.

A rarity system has been added to weapons.

A large loot box containing 30 items has been added.

The speed of the cars has been increased.

It can explode when shooting at gas cans.

As a result of the optimizations, 20-30 FPS was added to the game.

All the problems with drug dealers were solved.

Money laundering time was shortened.

Region acquisition time was shortened.

Gang colors were added to the game. It is visible in regions, players and player cars.

Money was added to the supermarket robbery that starts with AI.

Loot system was changed.

Points where players can spawn were increased.

Money earned from crimes was increased.

The problem of cars falling under the map was solved.

The movement of cars called 'bounce' was reduced.

NPC character models were changed.

New music was added to the game.

Bullets were made to pass through glass.

Storage boxes in houses were optimized.

Empty items in the furniture menu were fixed.

House lights can be changed and set to be random when first placed.

Distance settings of all objects in the world were made for optimization.

Situations such as falling under the ground, killing the character, and burning the car when cars collide were eliminated.

Cars crushing players has been completely removed.

Car control has been reduced to a very small level.

All gem processing issues have been resolved.

All activity, crime and any event notifications in the game have been replaced with an optimized system.

The issue of changes made in the garage not being recorded has been resolved.

The issue of earning money with a drill outside the bank has been resolved.

Drill durability has been reduced.

Weapon durability has been added.

The issue of the handcuffs staying in the air when thrown to the ground has been resolved.

Proximity chat distance has been adjusted.

Character animation has been corrected when hacking an ATM.

Crowbar burning cars has been fixed.

Map reflections have been improved.

Weather has been optimized.

Lockpick loot rate has been increased.

Lockpick falling underground has been resolved.

The issue of bombs sticking to the place they hit has been resolved and the bombs are bouncing.

The size and area of ​​effect of the explosions have been increased.

TAB Market purchase button has been removed. You can sell and buy by just clicking.

Added a pop-up menu as a tutorial to the game

Translations improved.