Soldiers can now enter land vehicles (click several times to exit them), and UI for display of troops carried moved to top right corner.

Tour of Duty days saved.

Smoking won’t start until player actively selects it (To stop smoking: press enter to chat while ingame, and type: stop smoking.

Invisible wall in Cu Chi tunnels preventing taking VP fixed.

Dying near shopkeeper left UI on fixed.

Ace of Spades display in skills page fixed.

Fast travel for VC player prevented while POW.

Prevented hydration stat of player going below zero.

Quit button text changed to Save & Quit.

Prevented weapon supply UI popping up while in vehicles.

Incorrect town markers left on a map removed.

Winter sunlight reduced 20%.

Missing collider added to Independence Palace in Saigon.

(Other things have been worked on, but they need more time sorry)

Thank you to the beta testers! Check Discord to join. Thank you for playing!