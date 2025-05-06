- Updated several ability descriptions and added tags to all abilities in the Dwarf details
- Ultimate 'Pyromaniac' is no longer blockable
- Rune 'Horror' damage increased from 200% to 400% INT when more than 5 stacks of 'Fear'
- Added Chieftain items to obtainable item preview and slightly adjusted victory requirements
- Added visual effects for all basic melee attacks
- Added new type of Quest: Disassembling
- Added 'Fractured' debuff to Dwarf Details
- Added more info to Status Effects in the Dwarf Details
- Added 'Range' stat to Dwarf Details
- 'Orb of Mana' (level 100 -> 110) and 'Pickaxe' (level 110 -> 100) have swapped unlock positions
- 'Bloodseeker' now has an additional effect: cannot be blocked or dodged
- Elite Orcs now have the Passive 'Bleeding Blade' and wear the 'Pickaxe' Artifact after battle 100
- Fixed a bug where Formation 'Rangers' would not scale correctly with number of members
- Fixed a bug where Formation 'Wizardry' would not scale correctly with number of members
Update v1.19.8
Update notes via Steam Community
