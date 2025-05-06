 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18356446
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated several ability descriptions and added tags to all abilities in the Dwarf details
  • Ultimate 'Pyromaniac' is no longer blockable
  • Rune 'Horror' damage increased from 200% to 400% INT when more than 5 stacks of 'Fear'
  • Added Chieftain items to obtainable item preview and slightly adjusted victory requirements
  • Added visual effects for all basic melee attacks
  • Added new type of Quest: Disassembling
  • Added 'Fractured' debuff to Dwarf Details
  • Added more info to Status Effects in the Dwarf Details
  • Added 'Range' stat to Dwarf Details
  • 'Orb of Mana' (level 100 -> 110) and 'Pickaxe' (level 110 -> 100) have swapped unlock positions
  • 'Bloodseeker' now has an additional effect: cannot be blocked or dodged
  • Elite Orcs now have the Passive 'Bleeding Blade' and wear the 'Pickaxe' Artifact after battle 100
  • Fixed a bug where Formation 'Rangers' would not scale correctly with number of members
  • Fixed a bug where Formation 'Wizardry' would not scale correctly with number of members

