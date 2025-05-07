Hi Captains!

We hope you have been enjoying the Mother’s Day mini-event.

In case you missed it, April’s Tournament winners received a Limited Edition Skin for the Armor Block, the Celestial Interwoven Refractive Roche Amplifier!

Alternatively, the Exclusive Gerbil Club Fleet Council Room Skin is now available in the Dove Store.

New UGC Designs

Today’s patch includes a MASSIVE 26 Room Skins and 8 Ship Stickers designed by players using the UGC submission tool:

Congratulations to Alaricdragon (Ancient Construct: Mining Laser), Pickleskebread (Rainbow Mining Laser), Raicike (Raven), FatFox27 (Powerfull Aquarium), L´OrionHDz (Digital Storage Solution), solar_flare (Cosmic Monolith), DROPSHIP01 (Entity Z), Niki1149 (Jellyfish Cloak Generator), Phantom1’0 (Charge-phase v5), 茜尔莎 (Dream Galaxy Holographic Screen), Aria Demerzel (Hope Alliance Transmission Room), Festrik Martigan (Tactical Fleet Council), BoneNought (Plasma Pumpkin Launcher), PolluxTheSiniste (Infection Pit), 00932_342 (Qtarian Missile Launcher), Anna (Really Big Magnet), dot.com70 (Haj Relaxation Technology Chamber), Pomelette8a (Snake Eye Missile Pod), MacNcheeks (Bushy Armor Plating), Cappesun03 (Brick Armor), Cassiopeia343 (Scale Armor (Blue)), Zan Karl (Hacker LED Screen), Gwhiz (Mystery Block Armor), Артемидий (Energy Armor), The_Solar_Wrath (Safety Duct), Smarcle (Cheese Sticker), Pixaphy (Service Tunnel), Jimmothy420 (Federation/Pirate/Qtarian Banner Sticker), dresss (Federal Quack Dept. Sticker), Strategery (Awoo Sticker), MissileMike (Beware of Cat Sticker), and 渔场管理员 (Battlefield Angel Sticker)!

To Vote on future skins, or to submit your own design and earn Starbux every time the skin is purchased, please visit the official UGC Design Page.

IMPORTANT NOTE: UGC Creators now have the option to ‘Opt in for International Servers’ during submission. If the design is selected, this will provide an additional one-time reward upon being added to the game.

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.999.22 Changelogs:

Cluster Missiles now have a 3-frame Volley Delay

Hellstorm Missiles now have a 3-frame Volley Delay

Recall Beacons now have a 1-second Cooldown

Live AI Reward Stack Limits added to Ship Wraps/Stickers

Tournament Targets now allow Attacking the same Fleet each day

Androids no longer return to Origin Room when Idle

New Items/Crews are now prioritized in Inventory Sorting

Room Skins Menu now previews Room animations

Room Skins Menu now identifies if a Skin is UGC

Added Report Ads button in Settings

Fixed a bug causing Equipment to appear behind Crews

Fixed a bug causing a false +1 display in Training Stats gain preview

Fixed a bug causing Scratchy/Reward Crate Items to display false duplicates

Fixed a bug causing illogical shuffling of Crew Target Room positions

Fixed a bug causing Copy/Paste AI options to appear as disabled at certain times

Fixed a bug causing incorrect display of completed Android Device notifications

Fixed a bug preventing AI editing for Borrowed Crews

Fixed a bug preventing C&H Collection Perk from functioning correctly

Fixed a bug preventing Kamikaze Crafts from receiving Damage Reductions

Fixed a bug preventing correct Crew Stamina Regeneration

Fixed a bug preventing Missile Skins from applying correctly

Fixed a bug preventing Fatigue from being accounted for in Training Stats gain preview

Fixed a bug preventing correct values for UGC purchase counts

May AMA LiveStream

We will be hosting an AMA session with Developers soon!

Players can catch the Live Stream on the Official PSS Discord on Monday, 19th of May at 02:00AM UTC (Sunday 19th of May at 10:00PM EST).

If you would like to post a question, please post it in the Pinned May AMA thread under the #pss-feedback section on our Official PSS Discord.

Thank you to all players who have sent us feedback, which has led to many of the changes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team