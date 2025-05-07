Hi Captains!
We hope you have been enjoying the Mother’s Day mini-event.
In case you missed it, April’s Tournament winners received a Limited Edition Skin for the Armor Block, the Celestial Interwoven Refractive Roche Amplifier!
Alternatively, the Exclusive Gerbil Club Fleet Council Room Skin is now available in the Dove Store.
New UGC Designs
Today’s patch includes a MASSIVE 26 Room Skins and 8 Ship Stickers designed by players using the UGC submission tool:
Congratulations to Alaricdragon (Ancient Construct: Mining Laser), Pickleskebread (Rainbow Mining Laser), Raicike (Raven), FatFox27 (Powerfull Aquarium), L´OrionHDz (Digital Storage Solution), solar_flare (Cosmic Monolith), DROPSHIP01 (Entity Z), Niki1149 (Jellyfish Cloak Generator), Phantom1’0 (Charge-phase v5), 茜尔莎 (Dream Galaxy Holographic Screen), Aria Demerzel (Hope Alliance Transmission Room), Festrik Martigan (Tactical Fleet Council), BoneNought (Plasma Pumpkin Launcher), PolluxTheSiniste (Infection Pit), 00932_342 (Qtarian Missile Launcher), Anna (Really Big Magnet), dot.com70 (Haj Relaxation Technology Chamber), Pomelette8a (Snake Eye Missile Pod), MacNcheeks (Bushy Armor Plating), Cappesun03 (Brick Armor), Cassiopeia343 (Scale Armor (Blue)), Zan Karl (Hacker LED Screen), Gwhiz (Mystery Block Armor), Артемидий (Energy Armor), The_Solar_Wrath (Safety Duct), Smarcle (Cheese Sticker), Pixaphy (Service Tunnel), Jimmothy420 (Federation/Pirate/Qtarian Banner Sticker), dresss (Federal Quack Dept. Sticker), Strategery (Awoo Sticker), MissileMike (Beware of Cat Sticker), and 渔场管理员 (Battlefield Angel Sticker)!
To Vote on future skins, or to submit your own design and earn Starbux every time the skin is purchased, please visit the official UGC Design Page.
IMPORTANT NOTE: UGC Creators now have the option to ‘Opt in for International Servers’ during submission. If the design is selected, this will provide an additional one-time reward upon being added to the game.
Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, and Steam.
Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.
V0.999.22 Changelogs:
-
Cluster Missiles now have a 3-frame Volley Delay
-
Hellstorm Missiles now have a 3-frame Volley Delay
-
Recall Beacons now have a 1-second Cooldown
-
Live AI Reward Stack Limits added to Ship Wraps/Stickers
-
Tournament Targets now allow Attacking the same Fleet each day
-
Androids no longer return to Origin Room when Idle
-
New Items/Crews are now prioritized in Inventory Sorting
-
Room Skins Menu now previews Room animations
-
Room Skins Menu now identifies if a Skin is UGC
-
Added Report Ads button in Settings
-
Fixed a bug causing Equipment to appear behind Crews
-
Fixed a bug causing a false +1 display in Training Stats gain preview
-
Fixed a bug causing Scratchy/Reward Crate Items to display false duplicates
-
Fixed a bug causing illogical shuffling of Crew Target Room positions
-
Fixed a bug causing Copy/Paste AI options to appear as disabled at certain times
-
Fixed a bug causing incorrect display of completed Android Device notifications
-
Fixed a bug preventing AI editing for Borrowed Crews
-
Fixed a bug preventing C&H Collection Perk from functioning correctly
-
Fixed a bug preventing Kamikaze Crafts from receiving Damage Reductions
-
Fixed a bug preventing correct Crew Stamina Regeneration
-
Fixed a bug preventing Missile Skins from applying correctly
-
Fixed a bug preventing Fatigue from being accounted for in Training Stats gain preview
-
Fixed a bug preventing correct values for UGC purchase counts
May AMA LiveStream
We will be hosting an AMA session with Developers soon!
Players can catch the Live Stream on the Official PSS Discord on Monday, 19th of May at 02:00AM UTC (Sunday 19th of May at 10:00PM EST).
If you would like to post a question, please post it in the Pinned May AMA thread under the #pss-feedback section on our Official PSS Discord.
Thank you to all players who have sent us feedback, which has led to many of the changes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.
Good Hunting, Captains!
-SavySoda Team
Changed files in this update