6 May 2025 Build 18356396 Edited 6 May 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings in control of the Action Bar for both Basic and Combat Modes along with early iterations of spell classes.

New Content

  • Halberd (Weapon) Added with Basic and Alternate Basic Attack.
  • Shortsword (Weapon) Added with Basic and Alternate Basic Attack.
  • Action Bar Management Page.
  • Spellbook Page and Beginner Talents.
  • Added 2 Simple Spells per Spellcasting Class, as of now only Pyromancy and Necromancy apply their more complex mechanics of Damage Over Time debuffs.

Improvements

  • Updated Particle FX for Torches.
  • Display Action/Sell Buttons as differences per platform (Better accommodates Gamepad UI Buttons).

Bugs

  • Fixed Bug where the Market Stall wouldn't take the purchase price from your gold.
  • Fixed Tavern Visitors appearing as flying for non-host players.

