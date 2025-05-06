This update brings in control of the Action Bar for both Basic and Combat Modes along with early iterations of spell classes.
New Content
- Halberd (Weapon) Added with Basic and Alternate Basic Attack.
- Shortsword (Weapon) Added with Basic and Alternate Basic Attack.
- Action Bar Management Page.
- Spellbook Page and Beginner Talents.
- Added 2 Simple Spells per Spellcasting Class, as of now only Pyromancy and Necromancy apply their more complex mechanics of Damage Over Time debuffs.
Improvements
- Updated Particle FX for Torches.
- Display Action/Sell Buttons as differences per platform (Better accommodates Gamepad UI Buttons).
Bugs
- Fixed Bug where the Market Stall wouldn't take the purchase price from your gold.
- Fixed Tavern Visitors appearing as flying for non-host players.
