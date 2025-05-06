We’re proud to announce that the full narrative experience of Nature’s Ascendancy is now live and playable. This marks a significant milestone in development: the entire core storyline, including all three ancient structures and the concluding sequences, is now complete and ready for players to explore.

This update brings not only the complete narrative arc but also major performance improvements. Nature’s Ascendancy now meets its framerate targets across all supported hardware configurations, ensuring a smoother and more stable experience for everyone.

With this milestone, we are entering the final phase of Early Access. Our focus will now shift toward refinement, polish, and preparing the game for its full release.

We want to thank our players and supporters who have been with us on this journey. Your feedback and enthusiasm have helped shape every step, and we’re excited for you to experience the full story we’ve been building toward.

This is the beginning of the end for Early Access—and the beginning of the complete Nature’s Ascendancy experience.

Stay tuned.

—The Development Team