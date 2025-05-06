- video decoder now works also with DX12 (previously only Vulkan was working)
- added spline components
- added mesh generation from splines (roads, pipes)
- added terrain modification using splines
- added physics constraint components
- added character type for rigid body physics component
- added feet to ragdolls
- rendering optimization that greatly reduces the indexbuffer binding API calls
0.71.764
