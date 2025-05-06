 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18356228
Update notes via Steam Community
  • video decoder now works also with DX12 (previously only Vulkan was working)
  • added spline components
  • added mesh generation from splines (roads, pipes)
  • added terrain modification using splines
  • added physics constraint components
  • added character type for rigid body physics component
  • added feet to ragdolls
  • rendering optimization that greatly reduces the indexbuffer binding API calls

