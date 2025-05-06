 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18356110 Edited 6 May 2025 – 09:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fire Dungeon upgrade: increased visibility while carrying the burning charcoal

  • Fire Dungeon upgrade: adjustments are made to exit to Mont Gaun at any time without completing the room of the dungeon.

  • Fixed the collider bug with the pyres that light up with coal.

  • Fixed Japanese and Chinese texts.

