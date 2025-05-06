-
Fire Dungeon upgrade: increased visibility while carrying the burning charcoal
-
Fire Dungeon upgrade: adjustments are made to exit to Mont Gaun at any time without completing the room of the dungeon.
-
Fixed the collider bug with the pyres that light up with coal.
-
Fixed Japanese and Chinese texts.
Patch 1.2.3 - Dungeons fixes
