Major 6 May 2025 Build 18356054 Edited 6 May 2025 – 07:32:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello harmonious people!

I'm thrilled to announce that the latest patch is live, introducing a major new feature: Challenge Mode!

Although the game had always been focused on a free procedural form of gameplay, I've always wanted a way to incorporate story-driven content and handcrafted maps. After weeks of experimentation and refactoring, I'm excited to finally share this update with you!




In this initial release, Challenge Mode includes only one challenge. This is partly because developing this patch took way too much time, and also because I would really like to have a bit of feedback before I make more.

Patch 2.1 also introduces a new tactical option: combat positioning. You can now choose to place each of your disciples either on the front line or in the rear. This simple choice can significantly impact the battle, and it pairs well with another new feature: the ability to retry any battle without incurring penalties.

Enjoy!
Guillaume - aka Joubarbe

Changelog

  • New feature: Challenge mode. Custom scenarios with story and quests.

  • New feature: Combat line. Place your disciple in front (position 10) or in the back (position 0).

  • New feature: You can now retry any battle, no matter what the outcome is.

  • Added: Filter to hide busy units in the Disciples screen.

  • Added: "Groups" menu shortcut in various places.

  • Changed: The malus of building time due to low Wealth is reduced from 4 turns to 2.

  • Changed: The Craftman's shop now requires Skill instead of Greed.

  • Changed: The event "Wooden house on fire" is no longer repeatable.

  • Changed: Dismantling a building now takes 3 turns instead of 4.

  • Fixed: The Expurgator's trait [Equaliser] was not working.

  • Fixed: Rare crash due to events not being properly cleared.

  • Fixed: Line overflow on the main panel's frame.

  • Fixed: Book link (now redirects to your regional Amazon website).

