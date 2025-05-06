Hello harmonious people!

I'm thrilled to announce that the latest patch is live, introducing a major new feature: Challenge Mode!

Although the game had always been focused on a free procedural form of gameplay, I've always wanted a way to incorporate story-driven content and handcrafted maps. After weeks of experimentation and refactoring, I'm excited to finally share this update with you!









In this initial release, Challenge Mode includes only one challenge. This is partly because developing this patch took way too much time, and also because I would really like to have a bit of feedback before I make more.

Patch 2.1 also introduces a new tactical option: combat positioning. You can now choose to place each of your disciples either on the front line or in the rear. This simple choice can significantly impact the battle, and it pairs well with another new feature: the ability to retry any battle without incurring penalties.

Chat on Discord

Post on Reddit

Enjoy!

Guillaume - aka Joubarbe

Changelog