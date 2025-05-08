Hey everyone!
Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree is available to download and play RIGHT NOW! 🔥🔥🔥
Play as Nour in a 2D narrative adventure that has you exploring the cosmic sea of Maeen, cleanse the world from darkness and restore balance between the light and the dark. 🌟🌑
Check out the launch trailer below! 🎥
It's been a long journey to get here, and we're so excited that you can finally get your hands on it! 🎮
Download it now, and make sure to leave us a review on our page, we'd love to hear what you think!
We really hope you enjoy it!
P.S: As a special treat, you can find our co-founders, Muslih and Meaad will be broadcasting the game on Steam too!
