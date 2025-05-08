 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18356024 Edited 8 May 2025 – 13:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree is available to download and play RIGHT NOW! 🔥🔥🔥

Play as Nour in a 2D narrative adventure that has you exploring the cosmic sea of Maeen, cleanse the world from darkness and restore balance between the light and the dark. 🌟🌑

Check out the launch trailer below! 🎥

It's been a long journey to get here, and we're so excited that you can finally get your hands on it! 🎮

Download it now, and make sure to leave us a review on our page, we'd love to hear what you think!

We really hope you enjoy it!

P.S: As a special treat, you can find our co-founders, Muslih and Meaad will be broadcasting the game on Steam too!

