King’s League II: The Quality-Of-Life Update

Version 4.0.2 - Build 10418

Improvements

You can now scroll through the Dungeon Explorer Selection screen using the mouse wheel.

Weapon, Unit Perks, and Unit rewards in Crest Mode are now displayed in the League Details screen.

Crest Mode leaderboards are now available on all platforms for each Prestige level!

Bug Fixes

Potentially fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when returning to the Main Menu after loading a Crest Mode save file.

Fixed a rare issue where Classic Mode unlocks were not saved correctly under certain situations.

Fixed an issue where entering the Unit List screen with a different team selected could overwrite the active team’s formation.

Fixed an issue where the active team’s formation would be overwritten after any battle.

Fixed missing ‘Lionheart’ text in the unlock requirement description for Daphne, Tyshia, and Garroth in certain languages.

Fixed incorrect unlock requirement text for Kiyo in the Spanish localisation.