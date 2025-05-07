King’s League II: The Quality-Of-Life Update
Version 4.0.2 - Build 10418
Improvements
Crest Mode leaderboards are now available on all platforms for each Prestige level!
Weapon, Unit Perks, and Unit rewards in Crest Mode are now displayed in the League Details screen.
You can now scroll through the Dungeon Explorer Selection screen using the mouse wheel.
Bug Fixes
Potentially fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when returning to the Main Menu after loading a Crest Mode save file.
Fixed a rare issue where Classic Mode unlocks were not saved correctly under certain situations.
Fixed an issue where entering the Unit List screen with a different team selected could overwrite the active team’s formation.
Fixed an issue where the active team’s formation would be overwritten after any battle.
Fixed missing ‘Lionheart’ text in the unlock requirement description for Daphne, Tyshia, and Garroth in certain languages.
Fixed incorrect unlock requirement text for Kiyo in the Spanish localisation.
Fixed an issue where Hannah’s portrait was partially obscured by her name in Story Mode dialogues.
