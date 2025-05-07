 Skip to content

7 May 2025
King’s League II: The Quality-Of-Life Update

Version 4.0.2 - Build 10418

Improvements

  • Crest Mode leaderboards are now available on all platforms for each Prestige level!

  • Weapon, Unit Perks, and Unit rewards in Crest Mode are now displayed in the League Details screen.

  • You can now scroll through the Dungeon Explorer Selection screen using the mouse wheel.

Bug Fixes

  • Potentially fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when returning to the Main Menu after loading a Crest Mode save file.

  • Fixed a rare issue where Classic Mode unlocks were not saved correctly under certain situations.

  • Fixed an issue where entering the Unit List screen with a different team selected could overwrite the active team’s formation.

  • Fixed an issue where the active team’s formation would be overwritten after any battle.

  • Fixed missing ‘Lionheart’ text in the unlock requirement description for Daphne, Tyshia, and Garroth in certain languages.

  • Fixed incorrect unlock requirement text for Kiyo in the Spanish localisation.

  • Fixed an issue where Hannah’s portrait was partially obscured by her name in Story Mode dialogues.

