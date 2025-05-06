Fixed an issue that caused imprisonment reduction and death reduction effects to be swapped

Replaced the text in the "Manor - Resources" page of the guide with the correct English text

Added icons to the shop that appear during the plague and famine to better communicate if the shop is out of food/medicine

Increased the contrast of the heart "stamp" that appears when sending someone to find love or when they're under the effect of the love flower

The black market is now guaranteed to appear if the player goes more than 5 turns without encountering it (this timer only increments if the player meets the status requirements for the black market, having a total family status <= 0)

The manor stage tutorial now gives the proper amount of gold to ensure the player can afford to build the house

Fixed an issue that prevented multi class equipment from being craftable after unlocking the relevant skill

Fixed an issue that prevented rival missions from properly resetting