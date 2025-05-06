 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18355960 Edited 6 May 2025 – 07:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that caused imprisonment reduction and death reduction effects to be swapped

  • Replaced the text in the "Manor - Resources" page of the guide with the correct English text

  • Added icons to the shop that appear during the plague and famine to better communicate if the shop is out of food/medicine

  • Increased the contrast of the heart "stamp" that appears when sending someone to find love or when they're under the effect of the love flower

  • The black market is now guaranteed to appear if the player goes more than 5 turns without encountering it (this timer only increments if the player meets the status requirements for the black market, having a total family status <= 0)

  • The manor stage tutorial now gives the proper amount of gold to ensure the player can afford to build the house

  • Fixed an issue that prevented multi class equipment from being craftable after unlocking the relevant skill

  • Fixed an issue that prevented rival missions from properly resetting

  • The inventory now locks in place when dragging items out of it

Changed files in this update

Depot 3232581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link