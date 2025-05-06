Added Card Effect / Animation for Hand
Cards return to Hand dropped outside of Hand zone
Fixed Main Deck bug during start of round
Fixed draw sound bug even without cards drawn
Banana Loco Playtest 0.4 Patch 2
