6 May 2025 Build 18355866 Edited 6 May 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added Card Effect / Animation for Hand
Cards return to Hand dropped outside of Hand zone
Fixed Main Deck bug during start of round
Fixed draw sound bug even without cards drawn

