6 May 2025 Build 18355827 Edited 6 May 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To prevent the execution of unauthorized code, we have introduced an allow list for components that can be loaded. Please check the in-game manual to see which components are allowed to be attached to the stones, boards, and backgrounds you have created. There should be no problem with normal creation, but if there are any additional components you would like to see added to the allow list, please comment on this game's message board on Steam. Additionally, a change has been made so that a confirmation screen is displayed before clearing the input for user-added items in CPU management and theme management.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823691
  • Loading history…
