To prevent the execution of unauthorized code, we have introduced an allow list for components that can be loaded. Please check the in-game manual to see which components are allowed to be attached to the stones, boards, and backgrounds you have created. There should be no problem with normal creation, but if there are any additional components you would like to see added to the allow list, please comment on this game's message board on Steam. Additionally, a change has been made so that a confirmation screen is displayed before clearing the input for user-added items in CPU management and theme management.
Introduced an allow list of components that can be loaded.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2823691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update