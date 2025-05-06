 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18355754 Edited 6 May 2025 – 07:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This release adds first-class support for the Steam Deck.

  • Improved controller support in menus and contextual prompts
  • Fixed an issue with the 1280x720 resolution showing a little snippet of the top of the mirror

