This release adds first-class support for the Steam Deck.
- Improved controller support in menus and contextual prompts
- Fixed an issue with the 1280x720 resolution showing a little snippet of the top of the mirror
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This release adds first-class support for the Steam Deck.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update