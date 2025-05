This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Goldenheart v1.2 "Demastered" is now in BETA on the public beta branch.

The public beta branch can be accessed from the "steam steam library > Goldenheart > Manage" menu.

Please play on the beta branch and let me know if you encounter any bugs!

The "demastered" version is a major update that features a complete graphical overhaul of the game, introducting a retro stylization inspired by feedback we've gotten from players since release!

Thank you!!!