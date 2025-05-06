 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18355735 Edited 6 May 2025 – 06:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

■新規追加
[タッチ]相互フォロー時のアイコンを一覧にも追加
■仕様変更
[共通]キャラクター作成時のステータス設定をクラス選択後に移動（プリセットを追加＆初期上限を削除）
[共通]ローカルキャラクターの基本ステータスを省略可能に変更
■不具合修正
[共通]変数定義の削除の不具合
[タッチ]アクティビティの設定がすぐに反映されない
[タッチ]変数参照の不備
[共通]無効化エフェクトが一部タイミングのエフェクト修正があると反映されない
■その他
[ウェブ]スマホ表示時にトピック表示追加

Changed files in this update

QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
  • Loading history…
