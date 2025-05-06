Patch 2 Update 4

Short patch notes this time. Not a lot of content changes, but a new game mode! All spells should now have interesting and unique upgrades.

BUGFIXES:

Exotic pets should now only have modifiers appropriate to their type. No more Slimy Slime pets.

Raiment of Eyes updated to queue teaching of spells, so tags added by jars etc. will register.

Fixed a crash with Dream Walk – Nightmare Form.

Fixed a crash involving Starfire Wizard’s Searing Orb.

Fixed a crash when hovering portals or spells, examining a unit within, and attempting to show threat radius.

Fixed spells granted to creatures displaying base stats in tooltip instead of modified/true stats. i.e. Armageddon Blade

Fixed Icicle Stormspike upgrade not working with tab targeting.

Fixed a crash that happened if the level was completed while the wizard was stunned.

Fixed a bug that caused Siege Golems to get odd stats that didn't reflect the tt.

Grey Goo no longer applies to units that are already Metallic.

Miscellaneous typos and tooltip fixes.

BALANCE:

Crystal Golem now gains the tag of its current elemental type and no longer overrides other resistance effects.

Several appropriate units now have the Blood tag.

Helm of Hexes now has a maximum debuff duration of 10 turns. Stun removed from its debuff pool.

Sigils should spawn slightly stronger units compared to the level where they're picked up.

Sigils no longer care about spawning right next to you, and will pick a random location within a 5 tile radius, including on wall tiles. (Hopefully making you stuck less often)

Holy Armor - Smiting Thorns upgrade now correctly attributes damage to the spell.

Watcher Form - Arcane tag removed, Eye tag added.

Eye of Fire and Eye of Ice - Onlooker upgrades now receive minion bonuses.

Petrification Aura - Wormification upgrade now receives minion bonuses.

Searing Orb’s - Flame Rift upgrade now receives minion bonuses and is included in the tooltip.

Work of Chaos – Chaos Spirits upgrade now receives minion bonuses and is included in the tooltip.

Work of Madness – Guardians upgrade now receives minion bonuses and is included in the tooltip.

Fae Court – Faery Queen now scales properly with minion bonuses.

Storm Burst – Spirit Nova description updated. Tooltip now includes Storm Spirits. Storm Spirits now scale with minion bonuses.

Psychic Seedlings - now scale with minion bonuses, which also propagate to their grown trees.

Rain of Thunderbolts gained the Sorcery tag

Prison of Thorns - Icy Thorns now have the Ice tag and are immune to ice damage.

Eye of Rage - Lycanthropy now uses the target's max hp for the Werewolf's hp.

Ice Drake - Broodlings cost down 5 -> 4

Ice Drake - Dracolich cost up 4->6, now summons a Dracolich

Spider Queen - Vampire Queen now applies to all summoned friendly spiders and gives them the Blood tag.

NEW SPELL UPGRADES:

Basilisk Armor:

Base duration increased from 10 to 15

Base charges down 4->3

Venomous: cost 2 : Affected enemies are also poisoned for 15 turns.

King of Serpents: cost 3 : Your dragon allies also receive the buff when you cast this spell. Adds Dragon tag.

Reaction Cast: cost 4 : Casts your Petrify spell on enemies instead.

Dispersion Field:

Base duration increased from 7 to 10

Base charges increased 3 -> 4

num_targets upgrade increased from 2 to 3 num_targets

Planar Travel: cost 3 :Teleported enemies take damage of a random type equal to the distance traveled. Adds Chaos tag.

Bombs Away: cost 5 :Teleported enemies receive the Time Bomb debuff. This effect deals 1 arcane damage per turn. If the debuff is removed or the unit dies, the bomb explodes, destroying walls and dealing 25 arcane damage to all units in a 4 tile radius.

Multicast:

Spell Weaving : cost 5 : Your non-sorcery spells gain quickcast for the duration of the buff.

Preparedness: cost 7 : Cast your Multicast for free when you enter a level.

CUSTOM GAME MODE:

New custom game mode added.

Very little handholding / sanity checking.

Handful of new mutators added specifically for custom. (for now)

Mutators are applied in order and will override each other if they modify the same things.

Excited to get feedback on this and more ideas for mutators!

NEW REALM REWARDS:

Miniaturization Shrine: "Turns a piece of equipment into a miniature version of itself."

Duplicator Shrine: "Obtain a duplicate of an existing trinket."

Amnesia Shrine: "Forget a spell and its upgrade. Refunds SP."