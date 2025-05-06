 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18355638 Edited 6 May 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:
Abnormalities caused by monster's black hole activation
Persistent damage debuffs failing to clear

New:
Randomizable difficulty

